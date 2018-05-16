Ethnic Councils’ Legislative Session Recap

St. Paul, Minn. (May 15, 2018) — On May 22, 2018, the Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage (CMAH), the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs (MCLA), and the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans (CAPM) will host the 2018 Joint Session Recap for community members.

The session recap will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul. The event is organized by the Councils to inform members of their respective communities, about significant policies passed during the 2018 legislative session. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 15.0145, the ethnic councils are state agencies responsible for advising the legislature and the Governor’s Office on behalf of Minnesota’s cultural and ethnic communities.

The 2018 Joint Session Recap program consists of plenary discussion, followed by breakout sessions hosted by each council. The plenary discussion will feature the leadership of each council, legislators, and community advocates. Together, we will report on our efforts and outcomes during the 2018 legislative session.

The breakout sessions will be focused on the work led by each individual council and create opportunities for community members to remain engaged throughout 2018. Community members will have opportunities to engage with council staff, advocates and the legislators during the 5 p.m. networking hour and during breakout sessions.

The intent of the Councils of Color is to maintain an ongoing dialogue between communities and policy-makers to build stronger relationships and accountability in the legislative process. Community members, leaders, activists, organizers and anyone who wishes to learn more about Minnesota’s cultural ethnic communities are encouraged to attend.

For more information contact the state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans at 651-757-1740 or [email protected]