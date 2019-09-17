Council on Asian and Pacific Minnesotans to establish a Census committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2019) — The state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans is establishing the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) Complete Count Committee.

The council will announced the committee officially at a Sept. 25 press conference at 11 a.m., in Room 181 of the State Office Building, 100 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, St Paul, Minn.

The committee is in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 decennial census, and the council seeks to create a statewide infrastructure across a geographically and culturally diverse community through the Asian and Pacific Islander Complete Count Committee, said Sia Her, executive director of the council. This platform will facilitate the design and implementation of culturally-responsive strategies to reach hard-to-count Asian Pacific Minnesotans, she said.

The press conference will include an outline of the objectives of the API Complete Count Committee, perspectives from community leaders, and official statements from state and federal government officials.

For more information, call 651-757-1741 or email [email protected].