Comstock challengers discuss foreign policy at forum

Collectively, the organizations believe it is time for a new conversation about America’s engagement in the world, and that our country needs leaders who will stand for strong, principled American foreign policy.

“Across the country, we have seen an extraordinary surge of candidates who are ready to act as a check on the Trump Administration’s reckless, divisive foreign policy,” said Andrew Albertson, executive director of Foreign Policy for America. “Voters respond to that kind of principled leadership, and we are seeing that here in Virginia’s 10th district.”

“In a district as diverse as VA-10 with many immigrants and ethnicities, caring about foreign policy and the U.S. role in the world is natural,” said Shekar Narasimhan, AAPI Victory Fund chairman. “I am glad to see the top four candidates for the Democratic nomination agree.”

“The forum was an excellent opportunity to discuss critical foreign policy and national security challenges, including the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons,” said former Congressman John Tierney, the executive director of Council for a Livable World. “Congress can-and must-play a larger role on these issues going forward.”

“Muslim voters will play an important role in this election, and it is important for our community to get to know the candidates and understand where they stand on the issues that affect us most,” said Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage.

“The 2018 election presents an opportunity to elect a Congress that will serve as a check on President Trump’s dangerous foreign policy,” said Aaron Davis, national political director of J Street. “J Street members are eager to support candidates who champion a diplomacy-first approach to foreign policy in the Middle East and are encouraged to see that these four candidates have advocated such positions.”

“Latino voters in Virginia have transnational ties and a global perspective; they care about the role the United States plays in the world,” said Cristobal J. Alex, president of Latino Victory Fund. “This forum will give our community a better sense of who would act as a strong check on President Trump’s reckless foreign policy in Latin America and other regions.”

“Iranian Americans have been one of the groups particularly affected by the results of the 2016 elections, from the Muslim ban against our families to threats to tear up the Iran deal and start a war,” said Jamal Abdi, executive director of NIAC Action. “Our community is more mobilized to vote in 2018 than ever before and will be casting our ballots for candidates who will actually fight for us.”

VA-10 has been held by a Republican since 1980, and it was named a battleground district in 2016. A diverse and growing community, VA-10 is 7 percent African American, 14 percent Asian American and 14 percent Hispanic. In 2016, Democratic Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton (D) won this district by 10 points, and Governor Ralph Northam (D) won by 13 points in 2017.