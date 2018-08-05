Charges dropped on 17 remaining Philando Castile protester cases

St. Paul, Minn. (Aug. 1, 2018) – The City of Saint Paul Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it will dismiss the remaining 18 criminal cases arising out of protests in front of the Governor’s residence in July of 2016.

The charges stem from protests that occurred following the shooting death of Philando Castile on July 6, 2016. Protestors gathered on Summit Avenue in front of the Governor’s residence for 20 days.

Police issued a dispersal order on the evening and early morning of July 26-27, 2016. Police arrested 73 individuals who remained on the property after the order.

Several cases the 18 remaining cases were set for trial starting Aug. 13.

“We reviewed these cases with fairness and adherence to the applicable laws,” said City Attorney Lyndsey Olson. “In light of the evidence, we have determined that further pursuit of these charges is not in our city’s best interest.”

There were 49 individuals who entered into plea agreements, accepting petty misdemeanor or diversion sentencing options, Olson said. The defendants in the remaining 24 cases chose to go to trial and trials for seven individuals were completed with the remaining 17 cases with charges dropped representing the only remaining cases in this matter, she said.