CAPACD condemns anti-Muslim, xenophobic order with petition

CAPACD condemns anti-Muslim, xenophobic order with petition1
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — The National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD) strongly condemns the series of divisive, hateful, and xenophobic actions that President Donald Trump has announced since he has taken office.
In his first week, Trump has issued Executive orders that will ban the entry of Muslims and refugees into this country, increase immigrant detention and deportation, begin construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, and withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities — cities that protect undocumented immigrant families who might otherwise be deported by federal immigration law enforcement officials.
President Trump’s campaign benefited from the proliferation of hate, discord, and fear in the hearts and minds of people. We are disheartened but not surprised to confirm that his presidency and policies are based on these same principles of hate and fear.
Under the guise of protection and national security, these actions will effectively set up a police-state that undermines the safety and wellbeing of millions of people who call this country their home. National CAPACD strongly condemns any action or policy that challenges the right of anyone to call this country their home based on faith, nationality, race, or immigration status.
Our communities are comprised of immigrants, Muslims, and refugees and many of our member organizations are based in sanctuary cities and rely on federal funding to serve their communities. By immorally withholding funding from sanctuary cities, Trump does not only attack immigrants—he is attacking all working and low-income families who rely on supports provided through federal funding.
“We vow to stand with all immigrants, Muslims, and refugees to protect their right to exist here,” said Seema Agnani, executive director, CAPACD. “We promise to fiercely defend our members in sanctuary cities and the low-income working class communities that they serve. We applaud the leaders and elected officials who have already publicly committed to protecting refugees, immigrants, and Muslims, undeterred by threats to funding.”
The principles of hate and fear that motivate Trump’s executive orders are a complete disavowal of what America is — America is and has always been defined by its diverse communities, and the hope and perseverance that allow them to create homes, families, and futures here. We will not allow Trump’s rhetoric or policies to undermine the American Dream.
The majority of people did not vote for Trump and the majority of people will not stand quietly against the injustice of such acts. We will resist together and protect one another, steadfast in our commitment to justice and freedom for all.
Click here to sign MPower Change’s petition calling on members of Congress to reject Trump’s Muslim ban.
Well. It is here–the Trump Administration–and it is doing exactly what I knew it would do. Folks like us who are not whites will be seeing this all the time now that Make America White Again is the mission of this administration. I really can’t blame Trump because he is doing exactly what he promised to do in the campaigns.
The people to blame are the third party people like Kline and Johnson and liberals like Sanders and their supporters. Given a historic chance to bury the Republican Party, Sanders, Johnson and Steins and their people instead insisted on personal gains and narrow political ideology. They somehow could not see what a Trump administration would do. Instead of uniting behind Hillary Clinton, they successfully planted hatred towards her and convinced many of their followers to not vote for her. In an election this close, if you did not vote for Hillary you voted for Trump. The result was a historic chance was missed. Instead of burying the Republicans and conservatism, liberalism is pushed back for generations while conservative, white privilege politics rule.
People of color should be prepared for more hateful and discriminatory politics from Washington. If you want to point finger, don’t blame Trump and his camp. He is doing what he promised to do. Blame those selfish and narrow-minded liberals for blowing it for all of us. Much like when they helped elect GWB, they helped put in a racist like Trump in power. Of course many of these liberals are white so they have nothing to worry about. But people like us are paying the price.