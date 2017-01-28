CAPACD condemns anti-Muslim, xenophobic order with petition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — The National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development (National CAPACD) strongly condemns the series of divisive, hateful, and xenophobic actions that President Donald Trump has announced since he has taken office.

In his first week, Trump has issued Executive orders that will ban the entry of Muslims and refugees into this country, increase immigrant detention and deportation, begin construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, and withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities — cities that protect undocumented immigrant families who might otherwise be deported by federal immigration law enforcement officials.

President Trump’s campaign benefited from the proliferation of hate, discord, and fear in the hearts and minds of people. We are disheartened but not surprised to confirm that his presidency and policies are based on these same principles of hate and fear.

Under the guise of protection and national security, these actions will effectively set up a police-state that undermines the safety and wellbeing of millions of people who call this country their home. National CAPACD strongly condemns any action or policy that challenges the right of anyone to call this country their home based on faith, nationality, race, or immigration status.

Our communities are comprised of immigrants, Muslims, and refugees and many of our member organizations are based in sanctuary cities and rely on federal funding to serve their communities. By immorally withholding funding from sanctuary cities, Trump does not only attack immigrants—he is attacking all working and low-income families who rely on supports provided through federal funding.

“We vow to stand with all immigrants, Muslims, and refugees to protect their right to exist here,” said Seema Agnani, executive director, CAPACD. “We promise to fiercely defend our members in sanctuary cities and the low-income working class communities that they serve. We applaud the leaders and elected officials who have already publicly committed to protecting refugees, immigrants, and Muslims, undeterred by threats to funding.”

The principles of hate and fear that motivate Trump’s executive orders are a complete disavowal of what America is — America is and has always been defined by its diverse communities, and the hope and perseverance that allow them to create homes, families, and futures here. We will not allow Trump’s rhetoric or policies to undermine the American Dream.

The majority of people did not vote for Trump and the majority of people will not stand quietly against the injustice of such acts. We will resist together and protect one another, steadfast in our commitment to justice and freedom for all.

Click here to sign MPower Change’s petition calling on members of Congress to reject Trump’s Muslim ban.

Related