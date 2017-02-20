CAPAC statement on mass member resignations of President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 16, 2017) — Ten members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders submitted their resignations to President Trump on Feb. 15, 2017.

This move comes less than a month after the resignation of six other Commissioners, who resigned on Jan. 20, 2017, despite having terms that do not officially end until Sept. 30, 2017. Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), released the following statement:

“The en masse resignations of these 10 Commissioners speak volumes about the depth of opposition to President Trump’s recent actions, especially in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. This includes hateful Executive Orders that threaten immigrant, Muslim and refugee communities. Under previous Democratic and Republican administrations, the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has enabled the federal government to better serve the AAPI community. But rather than empower this Commission, President Trump has chosen to undermine the very principles that guide their work. And instead of seeing the Commission as a path towards unity, Mr. Trump has embraced division. This deeply troubling shift signals that far from working to build a more inclusive government, we have a President that now seeks to advance discriminatory policies that strike fear in our communities.

“I commend the members of the President’s Advisory Commission, all of whom have made an indelible impact on the well-being and advancement of AAPIs across our nation. Their work to engage community networks, federal agencies, and AAPI leaders and to make government more accessible to our communities is truly commendable, and we are a stronger country because of their contributions. Their bold and principled stand reminds us that we must continue to reject hateful and discriminatory policies and work to protect the civil rights of all Americans.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.

