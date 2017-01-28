CAPAC leaders celebrate Lunar New Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) and House Congressional Leaders on Saturday released the following statements to celebrate the Lunar New Year:

Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair:

“Happy Lunar New Year to all those celebrating across the United States and around the world! As we welcome the Year of the Rooster, let us also celebrate the rich heritage of our diverse Asian Pacific American communities and their many contributions to our nation. May this new year bring peace, prosperity, health, and good fortune to all!”

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (CA-12):

“Our diversity has always been a foundation of our nation’s strength. As AAPI families in San Francisco, across America and around the world welcome the Year of the Rooster, we join in celebrating family, community and the hope of a prosperous New Year. Though hard work and challenges lie ahead, we resolve to defend the diverse tapestry of traditions that enrich our great democracy. My warmest wishes on a joyful and meaningful Lunar New Year.”

Congressman Joseph Crowley (NY-14), Chair of House Democratic Caucus:

“Happy Lunar New Year to those celebrating the Year of the Rooster. The Lunar New Year gives us the opportunity to honor the great culture and diversity we have in New York and across the United States. I hope this year bring peace, success, good health, and luck for all.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL):

“The Lunar New Year is a great time to celebrate the many contributions Asian Americans have made to our economy, culture and communities for generations. I am proud of my Chinese-Thai heritage, and I look forward to celebrating many more contributions from the Asian American community throughout the year to come.”

Congressman Mark Takano (CA-41), CAPAC Whip:

“I wish all a happy Lunar New Year and that the Year of the Rooster brings you good health and prosperity. Let us celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones and honor the legacies of our Asian American communities. I step eagerly into this new year with a renewed hope and commitment to serving you.”

Congressman Ami Bera (CA-07):

“As over a billion people worldwide and millions here in the United States gather with their loved ones to celebrate the Lunar New Year, I want to wish those celebrating around the world a prosperous, healthy, and peaceful Year of the Rooster. This year in particular, I’m especially proud that California is home to one of the largest celebrations of the Spring Festival outside of Asia, and am grateful to take part in honoring the rich and diverse cultural heritage that makes our nation so strong.”

Congressman Al Green (TX-09):

“Xin Nian Kuai Le—Happy Lunar New Year! Gong xi fa cai –I wish you and yours a healthy and wealthy new year!”

Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01):

“2017 welcomes the Chinese year of the Fire Rooster and Hawaii celebrates the unique cultural heritage of the Chinese community on every island, with the largest celebration centered in Oahu’s vibrant Chinatown District. From colorful red lanterns, lion dances, firecrackers, parades and traditional Chinese cuisine, the Lunar New Year in Hawaii is all about tradition. I join those celebrating the Lunar New Year by proclaiming, Kung Hee Fat Choy!”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13):

“Today, I’m proud to join the East Bay and people around the country in celebrating and welcoming the Year of the Rooster. As we start this new year, I’m wishing you and your family health, happiness and prosperity. Happy New Year!”

Congressman Ted Lieu (CA-33):

“Xin Nian Kuai Le to all those celebrating in our country and around the world! As an American, I am proud and delighted to join my colleagues, friends, and family to ring in the Lunar New Year. Best wishes for a healthy and prosperous Year of the Rooster!”

Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06):

“It is an honor to convey my warmest wishes to all who are celebrating the year of the rooster. This week, I introduced a resolution that calls on the House of Representatives to officially recognize Lunar New Year in 2017. With the popularity of Lunar New Year continuing to grow throughout the country, it’s time for Congress to acknowledge and appreciate this special and important holiday that celebrates the customs and culture of Asian Americans. I am also proud to mark the one year anniversary of NYC schools closing for Lunar New Year, a school holiday I worked to create with the mayor of New York City. Once again, happy Lunar New Year to the millions of people who observe the holiday. I wish everybody and their families happiness, good health and prosperity in the year ahead.”

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47):

“I want to extend my warmest wishes to everyone this Lunar New Year as we move into the Year of the Rooster. It is a time of new beginnings, and I offer my sincere hope that we all find the new year filled with happiness, good health, and good fortune. Let us all share this time of festivity with our families, friends, and loved ones as we celebrate the history and tradition the Lunar New Year symbolizes.”

Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (CA-32):

“Happy Lunar New Year to everyone across California’s San Gabriel Valley and around the world, celebrating the start of the Year of the Rooster! As a symbol of hard work and diligence, I hope that much like the rooster, we will rise up every day to face our challenges with energy and enthusiasm. May this year be filled with peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Gong Xi Fa Cai!”

Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40):

“I would like to wish a happy Year of the Rooster to all those observing the Lunar New Year in California’s 40th District and around the world! It is a privilege to represent my district’s vibrant Asian American population, who have done so much to enrich and strengthen our communities. A new year offers the promise of a fresh start, with new opportunities and new horizons to explore. May all those celebrating today enjoy a year of good fortune, good health, and prosperity. Gung Hay Fat Choy!”

Congressman Adam Smith (WA-09):

“Happy Lunar New Year! As the representative of a diverse district with many vibrant Asian American communities, I celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian American families here in the 9th District and around the world. I offer my warmest wishes to all those celebrating the Year of the Rooster. May the coming year be filled with happiness, health, and good fortune!”

Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez (NY-07):

“The Lunar New Year provides a time for families to gather, honor ancestors, pay tribute to traditions, celebrate a year of hard work and prepare for a prosperous new year. The events celebrating the Lunar New Year throughout our nation and across the country highlight our country’s cultural vibrancy.

“One of New York’s greatest strengths has always been its diversity and Asian communities are a vital part of our diverse cultural tapestry. I wish all my friends and neighbors good luck and prosperity in the Year of the Rooster.”

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12):

“This Lunar New Year, as friends and family gather to celebrate and honor tradition, we are reminded of the beauty of our nation’s diversity. The ceremonies and parades happening across the nation serve as highlights of our diverse cultural heritage and the many contributions our Asian American and Pacific Islander community has sewn into America’s tapestry. I want to wish a healthy, prosperous and peaceful year of the Rooster to all celebrants in New Jersey’s twelfth Congressional District and across the world.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.

