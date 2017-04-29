CAPAC comments on President Trump’s first 100 Days

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 29, 2017) — Saturday marks the 100th day of President Trump’s presidency. Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), released the following statement regarding the impact of President Trump’s first one hundred days on the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community:

“Over the past 100 days, we have seen President Trump take a series of risky actions that have undercut the safety and security of all Americans – including millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country. His anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric has fueled a disturbing surge in hate violence targeting our communities, particularly those in the South Asian, Sikh, Muslim, Arab, and Middle Eastern communities. This surge in hate has been exacerbated by his Muslim travel ban, which continues to target AAPIs and other communities of color, creating great fear and anxiety.

“Moreover, his draconian immigration enforcement actions are targeting millions of Americans – including DREAMers and DACA recipients – and separating families. President Trump’s desire to move America from a family-based immigration system to a merit-based system will not only tear families apart, but disproportionately impact AAPI communities.

“Furthermore, Trumpcare puts the two million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act at risk of losing critical healthcare. Rather than address health disparities impacting minority communities, President Trump wants to make healthcare more expensive and force families to pay more for less.

“In President Trump’s first 100 days, we have seen nothing but alarming incompetency and broken promises that undermine our values as a nation. The American people deserve better, and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus will continue to defend the rights of AAPI communities and all Americans nationwide.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.