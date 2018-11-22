CAIR-Minnesota welcomes arrest of suspect who allegedly pulled gun on Muslim teens

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 21, 2018) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) today welcomed the arrest of a suspect who allegedly displayed a handgun during an incident involving Muslim teenagers at an Eden Prairie, Minn., McDonald’s.

On Monday, Eden Prairie Police responded to the McDonald’s incident in which a group of Muslim teenagers said a man displayed a gun after making what they regarded as racist remarks. Video of the incident went viral on social media.

“We welcome the arrest of a suspect in this disturbing incident and look forward to appropriate charges being brought by state and federal law enforcement authorities,” said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein. “We thank Eden Prairie police for their swift and professional investigation leading to this arrest.”

He added that he is concerned about the actions of the McDonald’s employees who are shown on video ordering the Muslim teens to leave the restaurant even though the man who allegedly displayed the gun was likely outside.

Hussein added that CAIR-MN has been in contact with many of the Muslim teenagers involved in the incident.

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.