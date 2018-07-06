CAIR calls on GOP to repudiate Trump’s ‘aggressively racist and misogynistic’ rant in Montana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 6, 2018) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called on Republican Party leaders and elected officials on Friday to repudiate Donald Trump’s “aggressively racist and misogynistic” rant at a rally last night in Montana.

In his speech, Trump repeated his use of the racist slur “Pocahontas” to target U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), mocked the #MeToo movement and falsely claimed that an African-American congresswoman has a “low IQ.”

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “Republican Party leaders and elected officials should no longer ignore or excuse Donald Trump’s aggressively racist, white supremacist and misogynistic views and policies. Instead, they must stand up for the integrity of their party and the unity of our nation by publicly repudiating an individual who does daily damage to his office and to America’s founding principles.

“Last night’s hate rally in Montana was reminiscent of the dark days of the 1930s during which demagogues promoted hatred of minority groups to advance their own twisted political agendas.

“As representatives of the party in control of all branches of the national government, it is up to GOP leaders to take a principled stance against the very dangerous and un-American views and policies championed by the current occupant of the White House.”

CAIR has repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic, white supremacist and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

The Washington-based civil rights organization recently applauded the decision by members of the United Nation’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) to reject President Trump’s nominee for the position of director general to lead the organization because of his history of Islamophobic statements.

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.