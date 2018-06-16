Anti-Muslim rhetoric loses again in primaries

Washington, D.C. (June 13, 2018) — The following is a statement from Scott Simpson, public advocacy director of Muslim Advocates, regarding another round of losses for anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric in last night’s primary elections in Virginia, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Nevada.

Our analysis was limited to instances of anti-Muslim rhetoric, including lying and fear-mongering about Muslims, that we could ascertain in congressional and statewide races during the current election cycle from position statements and reports. As a 501c3 charity that does not endorse or oppose candidates for office, we limited our analysis to statements made during the current election cycle and excluded the cumulative records of individual candidates from before the current campaign.

“After a complete blowout in South Dakota’s race last week, these primary results provide even more proof points that hate mongering about Muslims is a losing election tactic.

We know that this rhetoric has led to an unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim violence and mosque attacks . Parroting these lies and attacks only results in more bigotry and violence and does nothing to elect these candidates. We hope, for the sake of American Muslims everywhere, that candidates and political consultants start taking notice.”

