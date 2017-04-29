Analysis of major immigration actions after 100-days of Trump Administration

WASHINGTON — As the Trump administration reaches the 100-day mark on April 29, the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) has published a fact sheet that reviews major immigration actions taken by the administration, as well as ensuing developments in the courts and beyond.

The fact sheet, The First 100 Days: Summary of Major Immigration Actions Taken by the Trump Administration, analyzes key provisions of the five executive orders that issue sweeping new instructions for immigration enforcement at the border and in the U.S. interior, restrict entry of nationals from six majority-Muslim countries, pause the refugee resettlement program and may pave the way for changes to the H-1B visa program.

The fact sheet also examines related implementation memos from the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, and traces developments in the courts and Congress. It also lists the executive-branch officials who have filled key immigration-related positions.

Multimedia from a discussion MPI held Monday with two former high-ranking DHS officials — Julie Myers Wood, who directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (2006-2008), and C. Stewart Verdery Jr., former Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Policy and Planning (2003-2005) — can be accessed here.

And MPI has gathered in one place its research, data resources and commentaries most relevant to understanding of the executive orders. To access these, visit: www.migrationpolicy.org/ programs/us-immigration- policy-program/data-and- analysis-related-trump- administration-executive.

