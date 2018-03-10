Advancing Justice says Trump administration sanctuary lawsuit is baseless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (March 6, 2018) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice – California (Advancing Justice – CA) responded with condemnation to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement Tuesday that the Trump Administration will sue California over the state’s sanctuary laws.

“Advancing Justice – CA condemns the Trump Administration’s attack on California’s policies that protect our immigrant communities. Our large and diverse immigrant communities are essential to the fabric of our great state. California is home to 2.6 million undocumented immigrants, 417,000 of whom are Asian American. Studies have shown that jurisdictions with sanctuary policies are safer and more economically prosperous than non-sanctuary jurisdictions. Immigrants help California thrive.

The Trump administration has been obsessive in their attack and scapegoating of immigrants, fueled by hate, xenophobia, and racism. But the Constitution is clear: the federal government cannot commandeer California’s resources to carry out deportations. That’s why Advancing Justice – CA worked with a statewide coalition of immigrant rights, civil rights, faith, and labor organizations to successfully pass the California Values Act (SB 54) and make important strides toward disentangling our state and local law enforcement from ICE.

We will do everything in our power to defend against this hateful targeting of our immigrant communities. Advancing Justice – CA will continue to resist the Trump Administration’s inhumane policies and protect all who call California home, including immigrants.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice – CA) is a partnership between Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (Advancing Justice – ALC) in San Francisco and Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles (Advancing Justice – LA).