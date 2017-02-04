Advancing Justice opposes Gorsuch SCOTUS nomination

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 1, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice), an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, responds to the selection of Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court Justice of the United States with the following statement:

“Advancing Justice strongly opposes the President’s nominee for the next Supreme Court Justice of the United States. Neil Gorsuch’s troubling record on issues of racial discrimination, police brutality, equal protection for LGBTQ Americans, and his hostility toward women’s reproductive rights raises grave concerns regarding his ability to be open-minded, fair, and guided by the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

We demand and expect Congress to do its job and constitutional duty to evaluate Gorsuch’s ability to uphold the law fairly for all.

Supreme Court Justices are the ultimate arbiter of the U.S. Constitution and play an indispensable role in our democracy. The American public expects the Supreme Court to uphold the value that every individual should receive equal justice under the law. Any nominee, who will serve for a lifetime on this Court, must put aside partisan ideology to dispense equal justice.

As President Trump continues to issue executive orders and others stand ready to challenge those orders in our courts of law, the American people need to know they have a fair and independent Supreme Court whose decisions will affect us now and many years into the future.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice – AAJC (Washington, D.C.), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), and Advancing Justice – Chicago.

