Administration revokes memo protecting immigrant parents

LOS ANGELES (June 16, 2017) — The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday rescinded an Obama administration memo that would have protected the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents program, known as DAPA, and Expanded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (expanded DACA) program, according to Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

The administration also seemed to affirm that the original DACA program will remain in place. Today, the Administration walked back the affirmation and stated that the future of the DACA program is still under consideration.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice), an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, releases the following statement:

The decision is bittersweet, coming on the 5th anniversary of DACA. Due to the strong advocacy by undocumented youth and their allies, the Administration has not ended the DACA program, which provides work authorization for around 800,000 people. We celebrate the continuance of the program as a victory.

While the DAPA and expanded DACA memo have long been blocked by a federal court and the decision to rescind the memo does not come as a surprise, we are reminded of what could have been. Those programs would have protected millions of undocumented immigrants who today, along with thousands of other immigrants, are being ripped apart from their families, detained, and deported.

The administration’s efforts to target and vilify immigrants in myriad ways, from mass deportations to the Muslim ban and the VOICE office, will not be ignored just because it is currently maintaining DACA. We will continue to resist these policies and stand up for justice and the dignity and humanity of all people.

We encourage DACA recipients and DACA-eligible people to know their rights and consult with an attorney or BIA-accredited representative about applying for or renewing their DACA applications. Please visit Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA’s website (advancingjustice-la.org/know- your-rights-resources) for a variety of know your rights materials.

To schedule an appointment for immigration or citizenship related services, please contact [email protected] org or call Advancing Justice-LA’s toll-free in-language helpline numbers:

Chinese: (800) 520-2356

Korean: (800) 867-3640

Tagalog: (855) 300-2552

Thai: (800) 914-9583

Vietnamese: (800) 267-7395

Khmer: (800) 867-3126

English: (888) 349-9695

Callers should leave a message if unable to speak directly to a community advocate.