$3.2 Million in historical and cultural grants awarded in Minnesota

History organizations in 27 counties receive grants of $10,001 or more from Legacy Amendment funding in FY2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 18, 2018) — The Minnesota Historical Society is pleased to announce the newest recipients of 46 historical and cultural heritage large grants ($10,001 and up) in 27 counties, totaling $3,297,352 for FY2018. The grants, awarded once each fiscal year, are made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Grant applications were recommended for funding by the Historic Resources Advisory Committee (HRAC), a volunteer panel made up of citizens from around the state, as specified by legislation. The MNHS Executive Council approved the recommendations on November 2-3, 2017.

“It is exciting to see Minnesotans so enthusiastic about preserving Minnesota history for future generations to experience, learn and enjoy, ” said Carolyn Veeser-Egbide, grants manager for the Minnesota Historical Society. “I invite all Minnesotans to visit with the awardees from this latest grant round to experience the assortment of history and preservation projects that will take place around the state over the next year. ”

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant Large Grant Recipients

Afton Historical Society and Museum, Afton, $40,752

Rehouse Large 3D Objects: To improve collections care and management through proper storage.

Carver County Historical Society, Waconia, $97,224

3D Inventory: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Central Presbyterian Church/Presbyterian Church (USA), St. Paul, $50,000

Predevelopment for Rehabilitation of Exterior Fabric of Central Presbyterian Church: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for Central Presbyterian Church, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Christ Episcopal Church, Red Wing, $27,625

Exterior Repair and Renovation: To hire qualified professionals to repair masonry and wood trim on Christ Episcopal Church, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Bigfork, $248,440

Bigfork Village Hall Rehabilitation, Phase II: To hire qualified professionals to rehabilitate the Bigfork Village Hall, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Cokato, $20,735

Museum Lighting Replacement: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade Cokato Museum’s lighting system.

City of Dassel, $38,790

Restoration of Windows in Universal Laboratories Building: To hire qualified professionals to repair and restore windows in the Universal Laboratories Building, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Madison, $45,180

2018 Design Plans for Historic Madison City Hall and Opera House: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for Madison City Hall, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Mahnomen, $15,000

City Hall, Phase II, Plans and Specs: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for Mahnomen City Hall, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of New Ulm, $60,000

Hermann Monument Comprehensive Conditions Assessment: To hire a qualified architect to conduct a condition assessment of the Hermann Monument, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

City of Stillwater, $12,125

Stillwater 2040 Comprehensive Plan Historic Resources Chapter Update: To hire a qualified consultant to update the City of Stillwater’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan Historic Resources chapter.

Crow Wing County, Brainerd, $224,557

Preserving History: Crow Wing County Historical Museum and Research Library, Phase II: To hire qualified professionals to rehabilitate the Crow Wing County museum and library building, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Dodge County Historical Society, Mantorville, $103,825

Wasioja Civil War Recruiting Station Construction: To hire qualified professionals to repoint masonry and replace the roof on the Wasioja Civil War Recruiting Station, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Friends of Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, $82,612

Sanctuary Roof Restoration: To hire qualified professionals to replace the roof on the Christ Church Lutheran sanctuary, a National Historic Landmark.

Friends of Historic Virginia Street Church, St. Paul, $24,550

Planning and Design for Repair and Preservation: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for the Virginia Street Church, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Golden Valley Historical Society, Golden Valley, $20,950

Complete Cataloging of Archival Collection: To hire a qualified professional to process the archival collections held by Golden Valley Historical Society.

Goodhue County Historical Society, Red Wing, $38,936

LED Lighting Upgrades, Phase II: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade Goodhue County Historical Society’s lighting system.

Hennepin History Museum, Minneapolis, $75,000

Christian Family Residence Historic Structure Report: To hire a qualified consultant to develop a Historic Structure Report that will help preserve the Christian Family Residence, listed in the National Register of Historic Places and home to the Hennepin History Museum.

Kanabec County Historical Society, Mora, $18,500

Layout & Schematic Design of HVAC System Updates: To hire qualified professionals to create drawings and specifications for Kanabec County Historical Society’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system upgrade.

Kandiyohi County Historical Society, Willmar, $99,900

World War I Traveling Exhibit Implementation: To hire qualified consultants to develop and install a traveling exhibit on World War I in Kandiyohi County.

Lac qui Parle County Historical Society, Madison, $28,700

HVAC Design: To hire qualified technicians to provide designs for Lac qui Parle County Historical Society’s heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Marshall County Historical Society, Warren, $94,180

HVAC System Implementation: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade Marshall County Historical Society’s heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

McLeod County Historical Society, Hutchinson, $363,892

HVAC Building Mechanical System and Museum Envelope Upgrade: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade McLeod County Historical Society’s heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Paul, $20,000

Historic Properties Management Plan for the Stuntz Bay Boathouse Historic District: To hire a qualified consultant to develop a historic properties management plan that will help preserve the Stuntz Bay Boathouse Historic District in St. Louis County, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Paul, $40,000

Translation of the Hvoslef Natural History Phenology Journals, 1881-1897: To hire a qualified professional to translate 19th-century phenology journals from southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Masonic Historical Society and Museum, Bloomington, $70,720

Partial Collections Inventory: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Minnesota Transportation Museum, St. Paul, $23,000

Jackson Street Roundhouse Roof Repair, Construction Documents: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for roof repair on the Jackson Street Roundhouse, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Minnesota’s Black Community Project, Minneapolis, $25,000

Research on Minnesota’s 21st-Century African American Community: To conduct research on the 21st-century African American community in Minnesota.

Mower County Historical Society, Austin, $47,570

Collections Building Renovation and Artifact Storage Shelving, Phase III: To provide better storage conditions, allowing for greater public access to objects in the collection.

Municipal Building Commission, Minneapolis, $38,000

Archives and Collections Project: To provide better organization of the archives and collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Murray County, Currie, $35,130

End-O-Line Locomotive Exhibit Track Repair: To provide better security for the organization’s large outdoor historic collections.

North Star Scouting Memorabilia, North St. Paul, $46,800

Processing the Backlog of Potential Collections: To provide better organization of the museum collections, allowing for greater public access to the community’s historic resources.

Olmsted County Historical Society, Rochester, $96,000

Audiovisual Conversion: To digitize a collection of archival audio/video recordings, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

Ramsey Hill Association, St. Paul, $85,700

The Historic Hill District of St. Paul: a Documentary: To hire qualified professionals to produce a documentary on the history of the Historic Hill District in St. Paul.

Regents of the University of Minnesota (American Indian Learning Resource Center – Duluth), Duluth, $85,605

Publication “Gah-bay-bi-nayss: A Dream Fulfilled”: To hire qualified professionals to publish a book on the history of Ojibwe people in Minnesota.

Regents of the University of Minnesota (American Indian Studies), Minneapolis, $48,675

Restoring Minnesota Ojibwe Language Resources: The Phonetic Texts of William Jones and J.P.B. de Josselin de Jong: To hire qualified professionals to produce materials on the Ojibwe language for public access.

Regents of the University of Minnesota (Bell Museum of Natural History), Minneapolis, $89,760

Jaques Collection Cataloging and Public Access: To compile information on publicly-owned Jaques art and allow greater public access to these historic resources.

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, $150,531

Oneota Subsistence in the North: 14th-17th Century Food and Foodways in the Central Woodlands of Minnesota: To provide better organization and analysis of archaeological collections, allowing for greater public access to historic resources.

Sibley County Assessor’s Office, Gaylord, $11,802

Historical Assessment Book Preservation: To digitize a collection of county assessor books, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

St. James Opera House Restoration Project Inc., St. James, $60,000

East Storefront Facade Restoration: To hire qualified professionals to restore the east storefront on the St. James Opera House, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Saint Paul Public Schools (ISD #625), St. Paul, $60,000

Context Study of Historic Saint Paul Public Schools, 1890-1978: To hire a qualified consultant to conduct a context study of historic St. Paul public schools.

Steele County Historical Society, Owatonna, $59,786

Photograph Collection Catalog and Rehousing, Phase I: To provide better organization of a photograph collection, allowing for greater public access to this historic resource.

The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Sauk Centre, $50,000

Replacement of the Chancel Wall: To hire qualified professionals to rebuild the chancel wall in the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Waseca County, Waseca, $175,000

Exterior Repairs and Window Replacement for the Waseca County Courthouse: To hire qualified professionals to make exterior repairs to and replace non-historic windows in the Waseca County Courthouse, listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Washington County Historical Society, Stillwater, $40,000

Interpretive Plan for Washington County Heritage Center: To hire a qualified consultant to write an interpretive plan for the Washington County Heritage Center.

Waterford Township, Northfield, $106,800

Waterford Bridge Predevelopment Construction Plans and Specifications: To hire a qualified consultant to develop architectural drawings for Bridge L3275 (Waterford Bridge), listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

About Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants

The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $11 million for the 2018-2019 biennium for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants: $4.5 million in FY18 and $6.5 million in FY19.

Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. Applications for large grants are awarded once in each fiscal year of the biennium. The next deadline for the large round is a mandatory pre-application due on May 25, 2018. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit legacy.mnhs.org/grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

The Minnesota Historical Society is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories and connects people with history. Visit us at mnhs.org.

The Minnesota Historical Society is supported in part by its Premier Partners: Xcel Energy and Explore Minnesota Tourism.