Vietnamese vulnerable to deportation

LOS ANGELES (Nov. 2, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice reports that at this time Vietnamese community members with final removal orders are vulnerable to potential arrest, detention, and deportation.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal government law enforcement agency under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security, has used more aggressive tactics such as threatening community members with self-deportation and forcing folks to sign Vietnamese citizenship applications. Over last several weeks, ICE has re-arrested individuals with final removal orders that they were unable to deport in the past.

We have learned that on on Sept. 21, 2017, the United States submitted 95 cases to the Government of Vietnam for processing. At the end of October 2017 into November 2017, a Vietnamese delegation will arrive in the United States to conduct interviews in Georgia. We know these cases include both pre-1995 and post-1995 cases.