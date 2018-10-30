The SEAD Project publishes book on Minnesota’s Southeast Asian diaspora communities

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 29, 2018) — The Southeast Asian Diaspora Project (SEAD) will be hosting a historic book launch and reception at Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The book, Planting SEADs: Southeast Asian Diaspora Stories, is one of Minnesota’s first Southeast Asian-authored anthology of stories, poetry and artwork that highlights Hmong, Khmer, Lao ,and Viet Minnesotans. In addition to celebrating the book launch and signing from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be an evening Raise Our Roots benefit reception to support the work of SEAD from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A pop-up art gallery, cultural performances, Southeast Asian street food and music are part of the exciting all-day lineup.

The storytelling collective is in collaboration with The SEAD Project, ManForward, mk nguyen and Narate Keys; which aims to drive dialog through critical community conversations and healing engagement.

“More than 100,000 Hmong, Khmer, Lao, and Viet diaspora call Minnesota home,” said Chanida Phaengdara Potter, executive director of SEAD. “Storytelling is necessary to make sense of who we are as a people and the living and breathing memories we share as Southeast Asians. We hope fellow Minnesotans find hope, understanding and see their neighbors in these beautiful stories.”

Tickets to the book launch are free and open to the public, although space is limited. Tickets to the reception are $50 per person. The reception will feature dinner, drinks, a DJ, and a keynote by acclaimed playwright and poet, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay.

To purchase reception tickets or for more information, please RSVP directly at http://seadsbook.eventbrite.com.

The SEAD Project (Southeast Asian Diaspora Development) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, on a mission to be an accessible community hub that provides streamlined cross-cultural workshops, exchanges, and knowledge-sharing for Khmer, Hmong, Lao and Vietnamese

diaspora communities. Visit us at www.theseadproject.org.