New Hmong American population estimates released

St. Paul, Minn. (Oct. 29, 2018) — The U.S. Census Bureau recently released socio-demographic profiles for the Hmong American Community in the 2017 American Community Survey 1 Year Estimates, according to the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul.

Key Highlights include:

Hmong Population Estimates

Hmong U.S. Population: 309,564

Hmong California Population: 101,119.

Hmong Minnesota Population: 85,263.

Hmong Twin Cities Metro Population: 81,260

Southeast Asian American Population Estimates:

Vietnamese: 2,104,217

Cambodian: 331,733.

Hmong: 309,564.

Laotian: 265,138.

New and historical census datasets for Hmong Americans are posted on the webpage of Hmong Cultural Center’s partner, the Hmong Studies Journal.

Very comprehensive research resources on Hmong Americans including hundreds of PhD dissertations, books, scholarly journal articles and newspaper articles may also be found in the Hmong Cultural Center Museum and Library in Saint Paul.