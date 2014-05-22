MINNEAPOLIS — The Arts Of Vietnam, a gallery show of notable artists from Vietnam will hold it’s Opening Night Reception on Thursday, May 22, 2014, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Jeromeo In The Loop, located at 250 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis MN 55401 jeromeo.com.

Direct from a group of national treasures artist in Vietnam. Artis are Dinh Quan, Nguyen Quoc Huy, Nguyen Hai Nam, Hung Khuynh and Hoang Trong Tien. A rare chance to view amazing lacquer paintings and more.

Beginning in the 19th century, French artistic influences spread into Vietnam. In the early 20th century, the École Supérieure des Beaux Arts de l’Indochine (Indochina College of Arts) was founded to teach European methods and exercised influence mostly in the larger cities, such as Hanoi and Saigon.Modern Vietnamese artists began to utilize French techniques with many traditional mediums such as silk, lacquer, etc., thus creating a unique blend of eastern and western elements.

Co-sponsored by Sisters Tours Vietnam, the opening reception will include live music by Skysong Productions (Steve Sklar, Johnna Morrow), wine and light food.

The Arts of Vietnam gallery show will run through June 21st. Gallery hours are Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Jeromeo In The Loop is an amazing and eclectic mix of fine Asian and other antiques,arts, furnishings and design from around the world ,We make in house pure essential aromas and fine jewelry and have a beautiful and unique yoga and wellness center. For information contact Scott Johnson, owner, call 612 339 4977. Join the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/634329063314680.