CAPAC members honor Vaisakhi

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 13, 2018) — On April 14, 2018, millions of Sikhs in the United States and around the world will celebrate Vaisakhi, a day that marks the start of the harvest in Punjab and the birth of the global Sikh community.

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-27), CAPAC Chair: “On behalf of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, I wish the Sikh community in the United States and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi! As we celebrate the harvest festival and the birth of Khalsa, we are reminded of the rich cultural heritage and the invaluable contributions that Sikh Americans have made to our country. I am always proud to stand with the Sikh community, and I hope this new year brings happiness and prosperity to all who are celebrating.”

Congressman Joe Crowley (NY-14), House Democratic Caucus Chairman: “Happy Vaisakhi to the all those celebrating in Queens, the Bronx, and across the country! The festival of Vaisakhi is a special time for families to come together to celebrate the birth of Khalsa and the start of the new year. It is also a time to reflect on the meaningful principles of Sikhism and the many contributions the Sikh community has made to our nation. May the coming year bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all!”

Congressman Ted Lieu (CA-28), CAPAC Whip: “Today we celebrate Vaisakhi—a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Sikh culture and traditions. On this day, our Sikh neighbors and friends gather at Gurudwaras to pray, enjoy kada prashad and welcome community members of all backgrounds for a celebration of Sikh culture and food. Wishing all of our friends celebrating a happy Vaisakhi!”

Congressman Ami Bera (CA-07): “Happy Vaisakhi to those celebrating in California and around the world. The Sikh community has made wonderful contributions to justice and equality in America. Today I join them in celebrating the harvest festival. Happy Vaisakhi!”

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02): “Vaisakhi brings together communities around the world to celebrate the spring harvest and the importance of justice, prosperity, and equality for all. As we celebrate this special holiday, each of us can take this opportunity to honor the contributions and embrace the values of our Sikh community.”

Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17): “Happy Vaisakhi to the Sikh community of CA-17! May the new year bring peace and joy to all who are celebrating.”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13): “Happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating in the East Bay and around the world! The Sikh community has given so much to our community and our country. I wish you all a joyous and prosperous Vaisakhi.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06): “It is a pleasure to wish Sikh Americans a very a happy Vaisakhi. Vaisakhi, which marks the birth of Khalsa, is one of the most historically significant days for Sikhs, and I am honored to recognize this important celebration and salute all that the Sikh American community has contributed to our nation. I send my warmest wishes to all who observe the holiday in Queens and across the country. Happy Vaisakhi!”

Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09): “Wishing a happy Vaisakhi to all those celebrating today. The Sikh American community has made many contributions in this county, and I am proud to represent the home of the first Sikh temple constructed in the United States – the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib. I am honored to join our Sikh American neighbors and friends in celebrating this historically significant day.”

Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52): “Wishing the Sikh community in San Diego and across the country a joyous harvest festival. During this important celebration of equality, humanity, and justice for all, we are reminded that no matter where we come from or who we are, we are all one. Happy Vaisakhi.”

Congressman Adam Smith (WA-09): “It is with great joy that I wish everyone in the Sikh community in the Ninth Congressional District and throughout the world a Happy Vaisakhi! I am proud to celebrate this historic day with the Sikh community, and to honor their rich cultural contributions. This holiday commemorates a fruitful crop season and represents a wish for a prosperous harvest in the next season.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently Chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.