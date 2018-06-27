Maeda, Thao Worra appointed to state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 26, 2018) — Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bryan Thao Worra and the reappointment of David Maeda to the state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans. Both appointments are effective July 1 through Jan. 3, 2022.

CAPM was established to serve as a liaison between state government and Minnesota’s Asian and Pacific Islander communities. As an agent of state government CAPM serves in an advisory capacity to the Legislature and the Governor, and the board is comprised of members from each APIA community and legislators from state government.

“We welcome back Mr. David Maeda, and we welcome to the board Mr. Bryan Thao Worra,” said Sia Her, executive director of CAPM. “We look forward to working together with them to deliver on the statutory responsibilities of the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans.”

Maeda, of St. Paul, is reappointed as a Japanese member of CAPM. He currently serves as CAPM chair.

Thao Worra, of Minneapolis, replaces outgoing Lao community member George Thaw Moo.

“In these times there’s much work ahead for the Council to uphold the highest principles of equity and inclusion, recognizing our shared journeys and those challenges specific to our particular communities,” Thao Worra said. “How will we grow from them? What might we change to improve the quality of life for all?”

Thao Worra said CAPM was a great resource when he first came to Minnesota 20 years ago. He said the staff and board understand the diverse voices and the needs within the APIA community, and he participated in past outreach efforts that generated recommendations from reports that were based on research and direct interaction with the communities.

“I’ve long been a friend to them, and we’ve helped each other on many issues over the decades,” Thao Worra said. “Now seems like an excellent time to serve with them more formally. I look forward to working with everyone.”

For more information about CAPM visit https://mn.gov/capm.