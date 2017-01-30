Council of Korean Americans condemns immigration order

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 30, 2017) — What have we learned in the 75 years since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 requiring relocation and internment of Japanese Americans?

We have learned that when citizens are silent, unconscionable actions of the government pass as acceptable or necessary under given circumstances. Real lives are dramatically changed forever. We have also learned that when the populace stands together to challenge government-sanctioned prejudice and bigotry, justice may prevail.

The Council of Korean Americans condemns President Donald Trump’s executive order signed on Jan. 27, 2017. The order suspends entry of all refugees into the United States for 120 days, bans Syrian refugees from resettling in the United States indefinitely, and blocks entry into the U.S. for 90 days to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Courts are already questioning the legality of these sweeping mandates.

This is not surprising, as these directives propagate unfounded fears, have scant connection to the terrorist threats they purport to address, and discriminate based on race, religion and national origin. They are antithetical to our values and to the fact that our country was built on the toil and ingenuity of immigrants.

CKA stands together with our immigrant brethren and urges those who read this message to make your voices heard. Contact your congressional representatives to oppose anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant actions by President Trump and urge members of Congress who are silent to speak out. Take actions that reflect your ideals. Let us never forget that inaction has its own severe consequences.

To find your Senator and Representative, visit http://www.house.gov/representatives/find.

