JACL-HI names new president

HONOLULU (Feb. 15, 2017) — The board of directors of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii (JASH) is pleased to announce that Reyna Kaneko has been selected as its new president. Her appointment was be effective Feb. 16.

Prior to joining JASH, Kaneko spent more than a decade with the Girls Scouts of Hawaii, most recently serving as its chief operating officer since 2014.

During her tenure at GSH, Kaneko focused on the leadership, development and entrepreneurship education of young girls; managed programs, staff and volunteers; and oversaw the three Girl Scout camps in Hawaii. Prior to joining the GSH in 2005, Kaneko held a variety of sales, financial and operation management positions in Hawaii and on the mainland.

“Ms. Kaneko’s leadership expertise and passion for connecting with others will further support JASH’s mission to promote understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaii” said Sal Miwa, JASH Board chair. “With more than 35 years of experience in a variety of industries, she will bring great value to our organization.”

Kaneko is a graduated of the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fashion buying and merchandising. She also received her associate degree in advertising and communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, N.Y.

“JASH’s executive search committee vetted many qualified applicants during the search process,” Miwa said. “They found that in addition to Ms. Kaneko’s knowledge, leadership and organizational skills, she had a strong energy and passion for the Japanese culture and JASH’s mission.”

Kaneko succeeds Lenny Tajima who left in Aug. 2016 to pursue new endeavors.

JASH serves the people of Hawaii by offering educational-programs for students from K to 12th grade as well as special-interest programs for members and the general public. For more information about JASH and its educational programs, please visit, please www.jashawaii.org.

