Former Ambassador Mitsuo Sakaba to visit Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 21, 2015) — Former Ambassador Mitsuo Sakaba will visit Minnesota with delegates for a discussion on Sept. 14, 2015. Sakaba and delegates who have consistently made efforts to convey the strengths and appeal of Japan will arrive in the United States, according to the Japan America Society of Minnesota. Stemming from diverse backgrounds, this group of delegates will include a former ambassador, a trading company employee, an entrepreneur, and a student. Their purpose in coming is to meet the Japan-related community here in Minnesota, as well as to promote a healthy discussion and an honest exchange of opinions in relation with Japan. All of the events and activities are open to the public. Please visit mn-japan.org for more details on the discussion content as well as registration. If you have any questions or would like to RSVP over the phone, please contact Rio Saito at 612-627-9357 or email [email protected]. Ticket: $10 JASM members, $15 non-members, $5 Students (with student I.D. at the door)