Former Ambassador Mitsuo Sakaba to visit Minnesota

|“Trade and Investment Strategies in Japan”
|Monday, 9/14
Time: Door Opens 11:30 a.m.,
Luncheon Noon-1:00 p.m.
Lunch provided
St. Paul Hotel
350 Market Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba and Mr. Keiji Shigeoka, former president of Itochu Petroleum Co., USA.
|“The progress of Abenomics and banks in Japan in recent years.”
|Monday, 9/14
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Dinner provided
Radisson Blu, Minneapolis
35 South 7th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba and Mr. Sachio Mikumo
|“Security Issues and Urban Development”
|Tuesday, 9/15
Time: Door Opens 7:45 a.m.
Talk 8:15 a.m.
Breakfast provided
Dorsey and Whitney
50 South 6th Street, Suite 1500
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba, Ms. Eri Fuwa of Toyota City and Mr. Akira Nishikawa, a student of Trinity College Dublin in Ireland
