Former Ambassador Mitsuo Sakaba to visit Minnesota

Walk in U.S., Talk on Japan      
MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 21, 2015) — Former Ambassador Mitsuo Sakaba will visit Minnesota with delegates for a discussion on Sept. 14, 2015. 

Sakaba and delegates who have consistently made efforts to convey the strengths and appeal of Japan will arrive in the United States, according to the Japan America Society of Minnesota. Stemming from diverse backgrounds, this group of delegates will include a former ambassador, a trading company employee, an entrepreneur, and a student. Their purpose in coming is to meet the Japan-related community here in Minnesota, as well as to promote a healthy discussion and an honest exchange of opinions in relation with Japan.

All of the events and activities are open to the public. Please visit mn-japan.org for more details on the discussion content as well as registration.  If you have any questions or would like to RSVP over the phone, please contact Rio Saito at 612-627-9357 or email [email protected].

Ticket: $10 JASM members, $15 non-members, $5 Students (with student I.D. at the door)
“Trade and Investment Strategies in Japan”
Monday, 9/14

Time: Door Opens 11:30 a.m.

Luncheon Noon-1:00 p.m.
Lunch provided
St. Paul Hotel
350 Market Street
St. Paul, MN 55102

 

 

Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba and Mr. Keiji Shigeoka, former president of Itochu Petroleum Co., USA.

 

 
“The progress of Abenomics and banks in Japan in recent years.”
Monday, 9/14

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dinner provided
Radisson Blu, Minneapolis
35 South 7th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55402

 

 

 

Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba and Mr. Sachio Mikumo 
“Security Issues and Urban Development”
Tuesday, 9/15

Time: Door Opens 7:45 a.m.
Talk 8:15 a.m.
Breakfast provided
Dorsey and Whitney
50 South 6th Street, Suite 1500
Minneapolis, MN 55402

 

Presenters: Ambassador Sakaba, Ms. Eri Fuwa of Toyota City and Mr. Akira Nishikawa, a student of Trinity College Dublin in Ireland
Please RSVP at JASM website.  The seating is limited, so we recommend that you register and pay to secure your entrance to all of the events above.   Pleaseclick here to go to the website.  If you have any questions, please contact Rio Saito at the JASM office.

 
Japan America Society of Minnesota

Riverplace EH-131

43 Main Street SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

612-627-9357

[email protected]
1 Comment

