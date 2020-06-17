Xoua Thao, Lue Yang named to service academies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (June 16, 2020) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (DFL-MN-4) recognized the 12 Fourth District residents she nominated and who are accepting appointments to U.S. Service Academies.

“I am so inspired by what these students have already achieved here at home, and thankful that each has stood up to answer the call to service by entering a U.S. Service Academy,” McCollum said. “Especially during these turbulent times, I value their dedication and am proud to support their ongoing commitment to serve our nation.”

Each nominee received and accepted an appointment to attend their respective U.S. Service Academy:

Grant Evald Aluciems (Stillwater Area High School) – U.S. Military Academy

Daniella Grace Baldwin (Hill-Murray School) – U.S. Naval Academy

Gabriella Faith Baldwin (Hill-Murray School) – U.S. Naval Academy

Monte Ali Collins (White Bear Lake Area High School) – U.S. Military Academy

William Alex Domler (Cretin-Derham Hall) – U.S. Military Academy

Brennan Robert Featherstone (East Ridge High School) – U.S. Air Force Academy

Emma Elizabeth Finch (Mounds Park Academy) – U.S. Air Force Academy

Caroline May Harding (Highland Park High School) – U.S. Naval Academy

Rachael Ellen McCleery (Mahtomedi High School) – U.S. Military Academy

PO3 Xoua Thao, U.S. Navy (Washington Technology Magnet School) – U.S. Naval Academy

PFC Tristan Grant Weaver, Minnesota Army National Guard (Tartan High School) – U.S. Military Academy

Lue Yang (Johnson Senior High School) – U.S. Naval Academy