Voter Guides in New Languages: Hmong, Somali and Spanish

Sr. Paul, Minn. (Oct. 29, 2018) — MPR News announced Monday that the voter guide for the 2018 midterm elections is now available in four languages: English, Hmong, Somali and Spanish.

An important resource for all citizens, voter guides offer comprehensive information on the candidates running for office in Minnesota, and discuss the positions of each candidate on major issues. They also include information about the election itself, including how to know if you’re ready to vote and answers to frequently asked questions.

“We’ve pulled our reporting on Minnesota races into one convenient voter guide that covers issues and candidates across the state. We want to make this important information accessible to the most Minnesotans possible,” said Nancy Cassutt, MPR News executive director, news and programming.

MPR News Muab Cov Lus Coj Qhia Kev Xaiv Tsa 2018 Sau ua Cov Haiv Lus Tshiab: Hmoob, Xausmavlim thiab Mev

St. Paul, Minn. (Kaum Hli Ntuj 29, 2018) – MPR News tshaj tawm hnub no tias cov lus coj qhia kev xaiv tsa xyoo 2018 rau cov kev xaiv tsa nruab nrab no yuav muaj ua plaub hom lus: Lus Askiv, Lus Hmoob, Lus Xausmavlim thiab Lus Mev.

Cov lus coj qhia kev xaiv tsa muaj nyob rau saum huab cua ntawm no .

Yog ib qho chiv keeb tseem ceeb rau tag nrho cov laj mej pej xeem, cov lus coj qhia kev xaiv tsa muaj cov ncauj lus zoo txog cov neeg muaj npe yuav khiav ua nom tswv nyob rau hauv Minnesota, thiab teev txog cov kev xav txhawb cov teeb meem loj los ntawm ib tug neeg khiav ua nom tswv twg. Lawv puav leej muaj cov ncauj lus txog txoj kev xaiv tsa, xws li yuav ua li cas thiaj paub tias koj yeej txhij mus xaiv tsa tau thiab cov lus teb rau cov nqe lus nquag nug.

“Peb sau ua ke cov lus ceeb toom ntawm Minnesota cov kev sib tw los teev kom yooj yim rau cov lus coj qhia kev xaiv tsa uas duav muaj cov teeb meem thiab cov neeg khiav ua nom tswv thoob plaws hauv lub xeev. Peb xav kom feem coob cov pej xeem Minnesota muab tau cov ncauj lus tseem ceeb no,” Nancy Cassutt, MPR News kws thawj coj ntawm cov xov xwm thiab kev pab cuam, hais qhia.

Xav txhawb kom cov neeg nyeem muab qhov chiv keeb no qhia pub rau cov phooj ywg, lub tsev neeg thiab cov npog yaig.