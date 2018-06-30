Vang, Kurdi appointed to Minnesota boards

St. Paul, Minn. (June 29, 2018) — The office of Governor Mark Dayton on Friday announced the appointments of Chad Kurdi and Pa Der Vang to serve on professional board that advice on policy for the Minnesota Legislature.

Pa Der Vang, MSW, Ph.D, was appointed to the Board of Social Work, effective July 4 through Jan. 6, 2020. She is a licensed independent clinical social worker and associate professor of social work at St. Catherine University.

Vang, of St. Paul, replaced board member Emily Bastian. Jolene Engelking, Stephanie Jacobson, Kathleen Lombardi and Mary Walsh were also appointed to the Board of Social Work.

Chad Kurdi, Bloomington, was appointed to the Board of Electricity, effective July 4, through Dec. 31, 2020. He is a consulting electrical engineer currently with BKV Group.

Kurdi replaces Joseph Vespa. Scott Novotny, Daniel Westberg and Weston Wilson were also appointed to the Board of Electricity.