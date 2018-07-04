Two charged in Hmong festival shooting

St. Paul, Minn. (July 3, 2018) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged two men in connection with the July 1 shooting death of Jacky Ger Vue at the at the Hmong Freedom Festival in St. Paul’s Como Park.

Nougai Xiong, 27, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree murder, with intent-not premeditated, and the alternative charge of second-degree murder, without intent-while committing a felony. Both charges carry a possible 40 year maximum prison sentence.

Yang Houa Xiong, 28, of La Crosse, Wis., was charged with one count of aiding an offender. The charge alleges that Yang Houa Xiong intentionally aided Nougai Xiong, while knowing or having reason to know that he had committed a criminal act, by destroying or concealing evidence of that crime and providing false or misleading information about that crime or otherwise obstructing the investigation or prosecution of that crime. The charge carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Both defendants will make their first appearances in Ramsey County District Court at the Law Enforcement Center, 425 Grove Street in St. Paul.

The alleged murder occurred just after 4:30 p.m. July 1, amongst thousands of people attending the 38th Annual Hmong Freedom Festival. The shooting death occurred just west of the Como Regional Park Pool, which was closed for the event, after several shots were fired.

Officers found an adult male who had been shot and immediately called Saint Paul Fire paramedics to the scene. As officers secured the scene, paramedics rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to Regions Hospital. The victim passed away a short time later while being treated for his injuries.