TakeAction Minnesota endorses Dai Thao and Nelsie Yang for St. Paul City Council

St. Paul, Minn. (April 23, 2019) — TakeAction Minnesota on Tuesday endorsed Dai Thao (Ward 1) and Nelsie Yang (Ward 6) for St. Paul City Council.

With TakeAction Minnesota’s endorsement, candidates will be backed by the organization’s powerful, grassroots elections effort that has a track record of helping to elect transformative leaders.

“We believe people should be at the center of decision-making in our communities and our government,” said Elianne Farhat, executive director of TakeAction Minnesota. “Dai Thao and Nelsie Yang are leaders who exemplify what it means to put community first. Dai Thao is a longtime progressive champion with a proven track record of advancing equity and justice for St. Paul residents. Nelsie Yang is a community organizer and community builder. Nelsie’s powerful grassroots campaign shows us the people-centered way she will lead as the next Saint Paul Councilmember from Ward 6.

The decisions made in local government have daily impacts on our housing, schools, parks, libraries, transit options, and workplaces. TakeAction Minnesota members are ready to talk to their neighbors to elect Nelsie Yang and Dai Thao to the Saint Paul City Council. We look forward to working with them to pass policies our communities need to live full, joyful lives.”

TakeAction Minnesota hosted public roundtables last week, inviting all candidates running for St. Paul City Council in Wards 1 and 6. Following the roundtables, TakeAction Minnesota member leaders voted on endorsements, ratified by the board of directors.

TakeAction Minnesota is a statewide, independent, multiracial people’s organization working to advance democracy and equity through organizing, political action, and campaigns. The organization has offices in St. Paul, Duluth, and St. Cloud.www.takeactionminnesota.org

