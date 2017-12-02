Sophia Vuelo appointed Minnesota judge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Nov. 30, 2017) — Minn. Gov. Mark Dayton on Thursday announced the appointment of Sophia Vuelo as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District, which consists of Ramsey County.

Vuelo, who replaces the Honorable Margaret M. Marrinan, will be chambered at St. Paul in Ramsey County. The appointment makes Vuelo the first judge of Hmong descent to serve in Minnesota, and the second to be appointed in the nation.

“Ms. Sophia Vuelo has dedicated her career to pursuing justice for all Minnesotans, through her work with Minnesota courts, charities, and in her own private practice,” Dayton said. “Ms. Vuelo’s commitment to public service has prepared her well for this important new role, as District Court Judge for Minnesota’s Second Judicial District.”

Vuelo is a solo practitioner at Vuelo Law, where she manages a high volume caseload in juvenile protection, family, and criminal matters. Previously, she was a Special Assistant Ramsey County Attorney, Assistant Public Defender in the Second Judicial District, Assistant Rochester City Attorney, and Managing Attorney at Catholic Charities. Ms. Vuelo received her BA from the University of Minnesota and her JD from Hamline University School of Law.

Vuelo currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Collaborative Community Law Initiative, an active volunteer at Weaver Elementary School in Maplewood, and the former vice-president of the Hmong American Bar Association.

The first Asian American judge to serve Ramsey County was Second Judicial District Court Judge Gail Chang Bohr, who was elected to the open judicial seat on Nov. 4, 2008 and served until retiring in 2014.

More information on the Commission on Judicial Selection, as well as vacancies it is currently considering, can be found at http://mn.gov/governor/appointments/judicial-appointments.