Seeds of Change travels to Hastings Arts Center

Seeds of Change: A Portrait of the Hmong American Farmers Association, photographs by Mike Hazard

Oct. 6 – 31 – Opening reception 7 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6,

Hastings Arts Center | Blessings Academy of Arts

216 4th Street | Hastings, Minn.

Mike Hazard’s photographs, video, and artist’s book tell the story of a year in the life of the Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA) farm in Vermillion Township, MN. Hazard’s images cross generations and cultures, showcasing the fruits of community efforts to cultivate success among first-, second-, and third-generation Hmong Americans. This exhibition is organized by the M, where it was first shown, and has traveled to the Minnesota Capitol and, now, Hastings Arts Center.

