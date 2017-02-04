Seeds of Change exhibit on Hmong American farmers at the Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 3, 2017) — Seeds of Change: A Portrait of the Hmong American Farmers Association is on view at the Minnesota State Capitol through May 26, 2017.

This collection of photographs, organized by the M and created by multimedia artist Mike Hazard, documents a year in the life of Hmong Americans working on a farm run by the Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA) in Vermillion Township, Minnesota. Hazard’s photographs highlight the rich culture and heritage of our state’s Hmong community and the fruits of their efforts to cultivate success among first, second, and third-generation American immigrants.

The exhibit was created by Minnesota Museum of American Art.

