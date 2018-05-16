Regional Arts Council names Kathy Mouacheupao its new director 

St. Paul, Minn. (May 14, 2018) — The Metropolitan Regional Arts Council (MRAC) announced Tuesday that Kathy Mouacheupao will be its next executive director starting June 4.

Mouacheupao was selected from finalists following a national search. According to the MRAC Board of Directors, Mouacheupao was selected in part for demonstrated community engagement and a career in leadership. As a Twin Cities area artist and administrator she also has experience with the organization and is well connected to the MRAC community.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council’s executive director,” Mouacheupao said. “I look forward to working with the board of directors, my colleagues and members of the community to improve and expand access to the arts for everyone in our Twin Cities metro area.”

Mouacheupao has been an MRAC applicant, panelist and board member. She is ready to assume a new director role and continue the work of the organization as well as addressing the future aspirations and efforts to expand the community impact of MRAC, according to the board.

“Kathy brings an excitement and vision for the grantmaking and programmatic impact of MRAC and will lead the staff and board as the organization works on achieving equity in its systems and assuring community reach,” said Julie Andersen, chair of the MRAC Board. “We are honored to have Kathy join us in the role of executive director.”

Mouacheupao most recently served as a creative placemaking program officer with the Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corporation. Prior to that she served as the executive director of the Center for Hmong Arts and Talent (CHAT). She was a 2016 Roy Wilkins Fellow and a 2011 Bush Leadership Fellow.

Mouacheupao serves on the board of the Hmong Museum, is a co-chair for the Asian American/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy Minnesota chapter, is a member of the Saint Paul Planning Commission and the Coalition of Asian American Leaders.

The MRAC is located in Suite 114 at 2324 University Ave. W., St Paul. Visit online at https://mrac.org.