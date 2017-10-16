Re-election kickoff event for Fue Lee

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 16, 2017) — The 2018 re-election of Fue Lee to the Minnesota State Legislature in House District 59A will start with a kickoff event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at New Rules, 2015 Lowry Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411.

The Team Fue Lee campaign invites people to join its grassroots movement that elected Fue Lee in 2016. The campaign event for the North Minneapolis district will be joined by Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-36B), Sen. Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-59), Rep. Raymond Dehn (DFL-59B), Colonel Ly Teng and community activist Kimberly Caprini.

For more information visit http://www.fuelee.org.