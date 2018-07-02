One dead after shooting at festival in Como Regional Park

St. Paul, Minn. (July 1, 2018) — Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s Homicide Unit are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon at a festival being held in Como Regional Park.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. as thousands gathered for the 38th Annual Hmong Freedom Festival. Officers working on- and off-duty at the event were summoned to an area just west of the Como Regional Park Pool, which was closed for the event, after several shots were fired.

Officers found an adult male who had been shot and immediately called Saint Paul Fire paramedics to the scene. As officers secured the scene, paramedics rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to Regions Hospital.

The victim passed away a short time later while being treated for his injuries.

Officers identified witnesses and several were brought to police headquarters for interviews. Currently no arrests have been made, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 651-266-5650.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and no further information is currently available. The victim’s name and age will be released once he has been positively identified by the Ramsey County medical examiner.

Any updates on the case will be released via the police department’s Twitter account, @sppdmn.

Sunday’s death marks the seventh homicide in the city this year.