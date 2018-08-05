Hmong Studies Journal publishes education issue

St. Paul, Minn. (Aug. 3, 2018) — The Hmong Studies Journal, a partner of the Hmong Cultural Center, has published a new special issue focusing on contemporary concerns and issues in Hmong American education.

The Hmong American Education special issue of the journal includes articles on key topics of contemporary scholar research related to Hmong American populations, said Mark Pfeifer, Ph.D., editor of the Hmong Studies Journal. These issues include critical race theory applications to the Hmong experience, the unique experiences of Hmong graduate students and Hmong male secondary students as well as the importance of certain social and emotional skills and supports for Hmong Student achievement, he said.

“I am particularly grateful to our guest issue editors, Dr. Soua Xiong and Dr. Song E. Lee of Fresno State University, along with a team of expert reviewers in Hmong American education for their hard work on making this important special issue which advances contemporary research in Hmong American education possible,” Pfeifer said.

Research articles in the education special issue include:

Critical Race Theory and Hmong American Education by Christin DePouw

Navigating Graduate Education as a First-generation, Hmong American Woman: An Autoethnography by Manee Moua

Hmong Male Youth and School Choice in a Neoliberal Era by Kari Smalkoski

The Role of Social and Emotional Skills and Supports for Hmong Student Achievement by Kory Vue and Michael C. Rodriguez

