ST. PAUL, Minn. (Sept. 20, 2018) — Hmong Studies Journal published a special issue (Volume 19(1): Special Issue on Hmong American Education) back in July on Hmong American Education. It was edited by Professors Soua Xiong and Song Lee of California State University, Fresno.

If you haven’t, check out the special issue here:

The museum exhibit center and library at Hmong Cultural Center continues to expand and now includes seven interactive iPad stations featuring exhibit content related to Hmong Folk Arts and Hmong History.

Press Release: Hmong Studies Journal Publishes Special Issue on Hmong American Education

​

Research Articles

Critical Race Theory and Hmong American Education by Christin DePouw

Navigating Graduate Education as a First-generation, Hmong American Woman: An Autoethnography by Manee Moua

Hmong Male Youth and School Choice in a Neoliberal Era by Kari Smalkoski

The Role of Social and Emotional Skills and Supports for Hmong Student Achievement by Kory Vue and Michael C. Rodriguez