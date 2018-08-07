Hmong Cultural Center opens interactive folk arts exhibit

St. Paul, Minn. (Aug. 1, 2018) — The Hmong Cultural Center has launched a new Hmong Folk Arts Experience interactive exhibit at its museum center at 375 University Avenue, Suite 204 in Saint Paul.

The exhibit allows visitors learn about key Hmong folk arts forms including the Qeej instrument and its role in the Hmong wedding and funeral songs along with the funeral ceremony, according to Hmong Cultural Center. The experience also includes the ncas and two-string violin instruments, exhibits on Hmong sung poetry as well as the unique embroidery tradition.

Visitors can hear and see all of these art forms through object displays, narrative display panels and interactive iPad stations, said Txongpao Lee, executive director of Hmong Cultural Center. The exhibit was designed in partnership with Museology Museum Services and Design Uake.

Other exhibit highlights include working performing artists at the Hmong Cultural Center to include masters of the qeej instrument and wedding and funeral songs, who have taught the traditions that are considered important art forms that the center has taught to the Hmong Minnesota community in St. Paul for more than 25 years.

“HCC has taught hundreds about the Hmong Folk Arts traditions in our classes the past many years,” Lee said. “This new museum exhibit will allow us to share with an even broader audience of Hmong young people and non-Hmong about the richness of the Hmong Folk Arts tradition and the extremely important continuing role of these art forms in our culture.”

Walk-in visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment. A $5 donation is appreciated to visit the exhibits.

Prescheduled guided group tours may also be booked by calling 651-917-9937.

Learn more about visiting HCC’s museum exhibit center at https://www.hmonghistorycenter.org.

Hmong Cultural Center was founded in 1992 with a mission to promote the personal development of children, youth, and adults through Hmong cultural education while providing resources that enhance cross-cultural awareness and understanding between Hmong and non-Hmong persons. The community is very welcome to visit Hmong Cultural Ceneter and enroll in our programs including English and Citizenship classes, Cultural Arts Instruction, Museum exhibits and Library. To learn more about programs visit Hmong Cultural Center’s website at www.hmongcc.org.

