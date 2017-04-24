Hmong American Day at Minnesota History Center May 14

Annual event honors Hmong contributions, this year women trailblazers are featured

ST. PAUL, Minn. (April 24, 2017) — Hmong American Day honors the contributions of the Hmong people to America and celebrates the history, culture and achievements they have made. This event was created in 2013 to remember the day that General Vang Pao, along with 2,500 Hmong soldiers and families, were evacuated from Laos and made the United States — and Minnesota — home.

This year’s program will be held at the Minnesota History Center on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. Activities include a welcome program, music, dance, games, art activities, a meet-and-greet with Hmong businesses and organizations and the “We Are Hmong Minnesota” pop-up exhibit. This year Hmong American Day falls on Mother’s Day, so the program will celebrate and honor Hmong women trailblazers.

This event is created in partnership with the Hmong American Day 2017 planning committee and the Hmong Museum.

