Artists to showcase Hmong-American experience in ‘ALOUD’ exhibition

ST. PAUL, Minn. — FUSE, a new mix use artist space in the Little Mekong district of Saint Paul, is partnering with first generation Hmong American designer and artist Christina Vang in her first curatorial role with the “ALOUD” exhibition opening Thursday April 26, 2018 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. in Suite 14 at 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul, MN 55103. Light refreshments will be available. Come early for food by Soul Lao.

Since moving to the Twin Cities two years ago, Vang has networked with other Asian American artists through shared cultural experiences, histories and backgrounds. From this community five artists, Anisha Yang, Nicollazzi Xiong, Peter Phung, Tori Hong and Xee Reiter, will show all new work that personifies “ALOUD.” The exhibition will showcase a variety of visual mediums ranging from a 3-D installation, embroidery, illustration and more with work that examines the process of healing, transformation and diverse identities of first and second generation Asian Americans.

“The bravest thing a person could do is think for themselves aloud, just be, and take up space without permission,” Vang said. “Aloud is the opposite of silent; there’s no healing or growth in being silent about who we are and what matters to us. These artists disrupt the societal, cultural and personal restraints that hold us back by living and sharing their truths through art.”

For Vang, the shift from artist to curator supports her aim to advocate healing and strengthen her communities by providing space and opportunity. She said the process requires not only visibility, but also that a space be activated intentionally, for us and by us. The “ALOUD” exhibition is an exercise of voices, a sharing of stories with a hope of connection, healing, memory or discovery.

FUSE is the programming space of the Little Mekong, an initiative of Asian Economic Development Association (AEDA) with a mission to increase economic opportunities for Asian Americans. The exhibit is a pilot project of AEDA’s arts and culture program, with the intention of deploying arts as a means of contributing to a vibrant and thriving cultural business district.

The exhibit is an official site of the Saint Paul Art Crawl. Gallery hours are by appointment only Monday – Friday, with weekend hours 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closes Sunday June 3, 2018. Funded by Twin Cities LISC, McKnight Foundation, Knight Foundation.