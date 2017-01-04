Foung Hawj sworn in for second term as a Minnesota State Senator

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 3, 2017) — Minn. State Sen. Foung Hawj (DFL-67) was sworn in on Tuesday at the newly-re-opened Minnesota State Capitol as the State Senator representing St. Paul’s East Side.

Sen. Hawj took part in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony that was performed by Judge Nicole Starr of the Ramsey County Second Judicial District.

“I thank my constituents and supporters for putting their trust in me for another four years,” Hawj said. “While the Senate landscape is a little different this time, I will do my very best to work across the aisle to ensure Minnesota’s government is working for the people of this state.”

Related