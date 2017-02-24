CAPAC mourns passing of Former Congressman Eni F. H. Faleomavaega

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 23, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), commented Thursday on the passing of former Congressman Eni F.H. Faleomavaega of American Samoa.

Faleomavaega passed away Wednesday in Utah. He is survived by a spouse, Hinanui Bambridge Cave. The two had five children.

Faleomavaega served as the U.S. Rep. from American Samoa from 1989 to 2015. He was previously the Lieutenant Governor of American Samoa from 1985 to 1989.

He served as an Infantry captain in the War in Southeast Asia. He studied at Brigham Young University and earned law degrees at the University of Houston and the University of California at Berkeley.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Eni Faleomavaega – a true patriot, leader, and friend. Throughout his distinguished military and public service career, Eni dedicated his life to putting country above self. As one of the founding Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, as well as the longest serving delegate to represent American Samoa in the U.S. House of Representatives, he was a strong champion for his constituents and the broader Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

“During his time in Congress, he worked to secure critical funding to improve America Samoa’s infrastructure, health care system, and schools. As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and the Global Environment, he also worked tireless to cultivate stronger U.S. relations throughout the Asia-Pacific region and to highlight the strategic role of our U.S. territories in the Pacific.

“I always enjoyed working with Eni, and will never forget his unwavering dedication to advancing the rights of his constituents and all Americans. His leadership will truly be missed. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) is comprised of Members of Congress of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and Members who have a strong dedication to promoting the well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Currently chaired by Congresswoman Judy Chu, CAPAC has been addressing the needs of the AAPI community in all areas of American life since it was founded in 1994.

Related