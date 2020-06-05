Pompeo hosts 1989 Tiananmen Square participants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 3, 2020) — The United States marked the anniversary of China’s deadly 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square by reiterating the call for “a full, public accounting of those killed or missing.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Liane Lee, Su Xiaokang, Wang Dan and Henry Li, student leaders and survivors of the protests that were brutally put down by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on June 4, 1989.

Read the Voice of America article here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 2, 2020) — U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday meets a group of participants in the Tiananmen Square protests protests that ended on June 4, 1989. [State Department Photo by Freddie Everett / Public Domain]