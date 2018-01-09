Volunteers needed for learning center

St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 4, 2018) — Did you know that children who do not read at grade level by third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school and that only about 36 percent of third graders meet their standardized reading tests in Saint Paul?

Our children urgently need you to partner with East Side Learning Center (ESLC) to close the educational achievement gap. By providing one-on-one literacy tutoring to PreK-3rd grade children who read below grade level, you will build caring relationships with children in our community.

Can you imagine a world where all children discover the pride and joy of reading at grade level by third grade? This is ESLC’s vision.

As a volunteer tutor at ESLC you will be trained to provide lesson plans written and adapted to each child’s needs daily by licensed teachers to ensure our children’s reading skills improve — one book, one hour, one lesson at a time. For more information, visit eslcmn.org , call 651-793-7331 or email [email protected]