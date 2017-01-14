‘Un-Typing Casta: The Role of Images in Constructing and Deconstructing Racism’

DULUTH (Jan. 12, 2017) — The role of images in constructing and deconstructing racism, based on the exhibition “un-typing casta” is the subject of an exhibition talk Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tweed Museum of Art, 1201 Ordean Court, Duluth, MN 55812.

The gallery talk is with exhibit Curator Dr. Jamie Ratliff, assistant professor in Art History at the School of Fine Arts, who will speak about the work of Maria Cristina Tavera, currently on view, focusing on the artist’s appropriation and reconfiguration of iconic imagery in order to deconstruct historical stereotypes about Latinx identity in the Americas.

Tavera’s work is influenced by her transnational upbringing split between Minnesota and Mexico and focuses on society’s underlying expectations related to race, gender, ethnicity, and culture. The site-specific installation is comprised of a series of complex and visually captivating prints and mixed media, featuring Latin American legends and popular culture icons that question the societal constructs that racially categorize people of Latin American descent. Learn more about the exhibition here.

The next Tweed event is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2017, a Tweevening talk with Dr. Jennifer Webb, Associate Professor in Art History in the School of Fine Arts, UMD. Dr. Webb will offer a focus on the Baroque and Renaissance paintings, one of her areas of expertise.

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: @TweedMuseum

Instagram: @tweedmuseum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tweed.Museum.of.Art/

Website: www.d.umn.edu/tma

_______________

The Tweed Museum of Art is a collecting art museum that holds in trust an historic and contemporary art collection of over 10,000 artworks on behalf of the University of Minnesota and the people of Duluth and the outlying regions. The museum is located on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Hours and directions can be found at www.d.umn.edu/tma or by calling 218-726-8222.

Related