UCLA publication marks 75 years since Executive Order 9066

LOS ANGELES — This February 19th marks 75 years since the signing of Executive Order 9066 (EO9066) by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Throughout the years, the UCLA Asian American Studies Center has helped to highlight and amplify the voices and experiences of Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II due to EO9066, including their fight for reparations and the continued calls for justice and resistance when communities are under attack. We encourage all to check out our many publications, special collections, and projects, as well as upcoming events, connected to this critical history. For a special limited time*, the out-of-print Amerasia Journal 19:1 “Commemorative Issue on Japanese American Internment Fiftieth Anniversary“ is available for free via our online journal portal. This issue features articles by scholars such as Don T. Nakanishi, Gordon Chang, and Hisaye Yamamoto DeSoto, as well as reflections from UCLA professors on incorporating the camps into curriculum. If you are interested in purchasing any of our publications, please visit our online store or contact aascpress@aasc.ucla.edu. We also have an important event on Thursday, February 23rd to mark this year’s Day of Remembrance –“Executive Orders: Disrupting Lives Then (9066) and Now (13769).” Organized by the AASC Activist-in-Residence Lisa Hasegawa, the event will feature Sasha W. (National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance), Taz Ahmed (18 Million Rising, #GoodMuslimBadMuslim Podcast), and Tani Ikeda (imMEDIAte Justice, filmmaker), as well as Nikkei Democracy Project Videos and information and previews from other documentaries in the making. The program will draw connections between EO9066 and the recent EO13769, which targeted Muslims in the name of national security. Come hear from activists and filmmakers about what is happening today to resist and what can be learned from the events of 75 years ago. “Executive Orders” will take place at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Room 2355, from 4pm to 6pm. Addtionally, we are co-sponsoring the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute‘s Day of Remembrance, which will screen Konrad Aderer’s Resistance at Tule Lake and feature a discussion with former Tule Lake incarcerees and family members. The event will be on Saturday, February 25thfrom 2pm to 4pm. We hope you will check out our resources and publications and that you will join us at these events as we celebrate and continue our legacies of resistance! -UCLA Asian American Studies Center