UCLA Asian American Studies Center calendar

Los Angeles (Jan. 30, 2018) — The Asian American Studies Center of the University of California at Los Angeles has released a list of events through March 2018.

Common Conversations: A Panel on Southeast Asian Refugee Issues ft Thi Bui

Wednesday, January 31st | 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM

UCLA Pauley Pavilion Club

The Role of University Exchange Programs in the Making of a 21st Century Global Citizen

Thursday, February 1st | 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM

UCLA Bunche Hall – Room 6275

Edible Feminisms: On Discard, Waste and Metabolism

Thursday, February 1st | 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UCLA Luskin Conference Center

2017-18 UCLA Visiting Speaker Series on Issues in Digital Archiving: Data Management

Friday, February 9th | 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

UCLA Moore Hall Reading Room – Room 3340

Common Book The Best We Could Do Distribution Pop Up!

Monday, February 12th |11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

UCLA Asian American Studies Center, 3230 Campbell Hall

Zine-Making Workshop

Tuesday, February 13th | 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UCLA Powell Library – East Rotunda

Primates from an Archipelago by Irene Soriano

Wednesday, February 14th | 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM

UCLA Powell Library – East Rotunda

The Best We Could Do: A Common Book Live Virtual Discussion

Thursday, February 15th | 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Online: http://parents.ucla.edu/about- us/bruin-family-insights

Impact of the Trump Presidency on AAPI Communities in the First Year

Thursday, February 22nd | 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UCLA Powell Library – East Rotunda

Application deadline for Institute of American Cultures Research Grants & Shirley Hune Inter-Ethnic/Inter-Racial Studies Award

Thursday, March 1st

Apply Online: https://sa.ucla.edu/IAC/ ResearchGrant

The Suyama Project – Website Presentation plus James Omura & the Heart Mountain Draft Resisters Talk/Discussion

Saturday, March 10th | 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Sakura Square Mezzanine, Denver, CO

Association for Asian American Studies Conference

Thursday, March 29th to Saturday, March 31st

The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA