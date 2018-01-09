U of MN Asian American Studies calendar

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 8, 2018) — The Asian American Studies Center of the University of Minnesota has a number of classes and events coming up.

Imagining Asian America

AAS1101 MW 11:15-12:30

There’s still room in AAS 1101: Imagining Asian America! Register for it today.

In the United States, Asian Americans are now the fastest growing minority population. Asian immigrants and refugees constitute half of the immigrant population, and Asians have outpaced Mexicans in terms of undocumented growth. In this course, we will explore the experiences of Asian Americans and think critically about their identities and negotiations with racial stereotype, state oppression, wars, capitalism and etc. We will not only read scholarly works but also analyze creative ones by and about Asian Americans (such as novels, performances, poems, films, and etc.) Students will learn to weigh primary sources, read texts closely, and use digital storytelling to express and document Asian American experiences.



GRAD TRAVEL AWARD

The University of Minnesota Asian American Studies Program will be awarding a limited number of travel awards of $400 each for graduate students presenting papers at Asian American Studies-centered conferences (such as the annual meeting of the Association for Asian American Studies and the Critical Ethnic Studies Association) or for research relating to dissertation projects. DEADLINES:

January 16, 2018 for Fall 2017 travel

March 9, 2018 for Spring 2018 travel Preference will be given to Ph.D. students whose papers or projects represent ongoing and sustained research in Asian American Studies, who do not have another source of travel support for this conference or research project, and who have not received an AAS Travel Grant in previous years. Only one award per person, per fiscal year. Successful grantees will be awarded the full $400 amount, which will be applied directly to their STARS account. Please find the Guidelines attached. If you have questions, please feel free to email Dr. Yuichiro Onishi at [email protected] (before January 15) or Dr. Josephine Lee at [email protected] (beyond January 16). They are cc’d here for your convenience. We look forward to reading your applications!

Indigenous Women and Women of Color Student Summit



We cordially invite you to submit a workshop proposal for the 4th Indigenous Women and Women of Color Student Summit (IWWOCS Summit), to be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Carlson School of Management on the University of Minnesota campus. Because of your background and dedication in working for and with young indigenous women and women of color in our community, we know you have much wisdom and knowledge to share at this summit, and we hope that you will consider submitting a workshop proposal. Learn more and submit a workshop proposal here. The deadline for workshop proposals has been extended to 11:59 PM on Friday, January 19. Please feel free to pass this call on to your networks as appropriate. Note: although this is not a paid opportunity, workshop presenters will have their summit registration fees waived. About the 2018 Summit This World is Ours to Build: The theme of this summit was inspired by civil rights activist Yuri Kochiyama, who said, “Remember that consciousness is power… Tomorrow’s world is yours to build.” We were also influenced by Alicia Garza, activist and co-creator of #BlackLivesMatter, who reminded us, “This is the time for us to not just dream about what could be, but also start to build alternatives that we want to see.” With this theme, we want to ask ourselves and our students: how will we make the world better? What do we need to sustain ourselves as we make our contributions? This may mean making space to heal, through sharing our narratives and finding community with one another. It might be taking time to examine our multiple identities as indigenous women and women of color, particularly as we navigate predominantly white institutions. Perhaps it is about being inspired by the phenomenal people around us, building our activist skills, and learning how we can use our passions to make the world better. As you draft your workshop proposals, we hope that you channel your wisdom and expertise into sessions that give students the chance to nurture themselves, to dream, and take action toward creating the world they want to see. The summit prioritizes and centers the voices and experiences of women-identified indigenous students and students of color. For more information about the summit, visit: diversity.umn.edu/women/iwwocs s This summit is co-organized by the Women’s Center, a unit in the Office for Equity and Diversity at the University of Minnesota, and the Carlson School of Management.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Nidoto Nai Yoni: Forgetting and Remembering the Wartime Incarceration of Japanese Americans



January 26-February 24

January 26-February 24, the East Side Freedom Library will host Matsunaga's exhibition titled "Nidoto Nai Yoni: Forgetting and Remembering the Wartime Incarceration of Japanese Americans." John Matsunaga is a Minneapolis-based visual artist, educator, and activist. His exhibit presents photographs of the physical remnants of the ten American concentration camps that were used to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War II. As part of the exhibition, there will be a series of roundtables, panels, film screenings, and discussions.

Clapback at Microaggression Workshop

​ January 27 from 1pm-6pm Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center 788 East 7th Street, Saint Paul, MN 55106 Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) presents:

The Clapback is an intensive 5-hour workshop that will introduce 30 Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) women to the idea of using comedy to combat or “clap back” at microaggressive behaviors. Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) exists to combat the invisibility and dehumanization of Asian Pacific Islander American women (APIA). As APIA women, we are often discouraged to be ourselves, to recognize our value, and are denied opportunities to realize our potential. We live in a bind and are often denied our humanity. We believe in using performance art, comedy, and storytelling to talk about controversial issues (ex: race, patriarchy, white supremacy, sexual health) as humor and the arts allows us to navigate our discomforts. FAWK and local artists will facilitate participatory workshops on America’s complex history with race, social justice, empowerment, comedy, improv, writing, and performance. ​Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1507155176064821/​ Please email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

INTERNSHIP The SEAD Project is looking for an intern! About ​The SEAD Project​: What happens when we use our cultural assets and what we already have and know to reimagine community development and the solutions that we already own? It becomes an ecosystem for us, by us. The SEAD Project started with the vision of Chanida Phaengdara Potter and a group of Southeast Asian young professionals who wanted to not only connect with their roots and heritage, but to think bigger and beyond preservation. We’re starting a diaspora development movement. To rethink and reimagine and reshape what’s possible in sustainable development and growth for a thriving community with a pivoted focus on empowering emerging Southeast Asian leaders, women and youth. Started in 2010, The SEAD Project (Southeast Asian Diaspora Development) is a creative social organization on a mission to be an accessible community hub that provides streamlined cross cultural workshops, exchanges and knowledge-sharing for Khmer, Hmong, Lao and Vietnamese diaspora communities. Through safe and welcoming spaces, we hope to drive empowerment to plant the seeds of hope and possibility, locally and globally. Since 2015, SEAD is a legally recognized 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Vientiane, Laos (Ban Phon Village, Phone Hong District). Apply today and share with your friends! http://seadproject.org/get- involved

